Daily Dawg Chow 11/9: Dawand Jones, David Njoku among those missing practice Wednesday

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: Week 10 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) See which cities get to watch the Browns vs. Ravens game on television this week.
- Browns Week 10 rooting guide: Best results for playoff seeding (Thomas Moore) A look at the best possible outcomes in Week 10 as the Cleveland Browns fight to stay in the playoff race.
- New Browns practice squad DB is an intriguing player (Matt Wilson) The Browns added three players to the team on Tuesday in response to a couple of injury designations
- Browns Wednesday practice: 6 players not participating due to injury (Jared Mueller) Dawand Jones, David Njoku lead the list
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns Offensive Mid-Season Awards (Sports Illustrated) “It’s obviously been a bumpy ride so far, with injuries in a number of critical positions. But Cleveland is two games over .500 and would be in the playoffs if the post-season started this week.”
- Who has the upper hand in Browns vs. Ravens Week 10 matchup? (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland will travel to Baltimore for the second matchup this season.”
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 game (USA Today) “Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Odds (Yardbarker) “They allow 17.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league. The Browns rank first in passing defense and sixth in rushing defense. They are 18th in total offense and first in total defense.”
- What’s the gameplan for Browns-Ravens? w/Ingraven (Youtube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Baltimore’s Ingraven to discuss the big matchup this week
