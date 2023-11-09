NFL Picks Week 10, and media picks for Browns vs. Ravens

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 6.5 point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 10 game between the Browns and Ravens:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Ravens 24, Browns 16

The Ravens are playing as well as anybody, especially on defense, where they are the No. 1 scoring defense. The Browns are third in scoring, but first in yards on defense. So this should be a game won by the team that gets the best quarterback play. I think that’s Lamar Jackson over Deshaun Watson. Ravens take it.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Ravens 19, Browns 16

You could probably make the argument that the Browns don’t have the best defense in this game and that the RAVENS do. Baltimore’s defense has given up the fewest points in the NFL this year ... You know what? Forget the defenses. They cancel each other out. This is all going to come down to who plays better between Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson and I’ll take Jackson in that debate. The Ravens QB is playing at an MVP level and through nine weeks, he leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.5%) AND QB rushing yards, which is something that has only been accomplished by one other QB in NFL history (Steve Young in 1994). Steve Young won the MVP and the Super Bowl in 1994 and I’m starting to feel like Lamar might do the same. The Ravens tend to struggle in divisional games — they’re just 6-9 since the start of the 2021 season — but I think they pull this one out on Sunday.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Ravens 20, Browns 17

These two defenses were absolutely destructive and dominant in Week 9 against overmatched NFC West foes. Cleveland is ripping through everyone with Myles Garrett but tends to play much better defense at home. Baltimore has brought it with a nasty pass rush and secondary that few expected even with their past reputation. The Browns can give it up on the ground on the road and the Ravens are rolling with the run. Deshaun Watson still isn’t playing well back healthy and he’ll make too many mistakes under pressure.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Ravens 24, Browns 21

The Ravens hammered the Browns 28-3 in Week 4, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the starter in that game. Deshaun Watson threw a pair of TDs and let the defense do the rest last week. That won’t be as easy on the road against Baltimore – which has outscored opponents 119-40 at home. Cleveland has chances in the rematch, but a late field goal by Justin Tucker gives Baltimore a season sweep of their AFC North rival.

Below are our Week 10 NFL staff picks: