Thursday Night Football, Week 10: Panthers vs. Bears betting odds, pick

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears. It is not exactly the match-up of the week, as the teams are a combined 3-14. Chicago have had to turn to Tyson Bagent with Justin Fields sidelined to injury. Bagent has thrown 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, but had a surprising rush total last week: 8 runs for 70 yards. Bryce Young’s season has been a mixed bag, but at least he is getting some valuable reps on his belt. I think this game is a toss-up, so I’ll defer to the home team. Panthers 20, Bears 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are 3 point favorites against the Panthers.

