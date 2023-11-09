 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football, Week 10: Panthers vs. Bears betting odds, pick

Browns fans can also use this as an open thread.

By Chris Pokorny
Indianapolis Colts v Carolina Panthers Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears. It is not exactly the match-up of the week, as the teams are a combined 3-14. Chicago have had to turn to Tyson Bagent with Justin Fields sidelined to injury. Bagent has thrown 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions, but had a surprising rush total last week: 8 runs for 70 yards. Bryce Young’s season has been a mixed bag, but at least he is getting some valuable reps on his belt. I think this game is a toss-up, so I’ll defer to the home team. Panthers 20, Bears 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are 3 point favorites against the Panthers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.

