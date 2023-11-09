Browns, Ravens injury report for Thursday: Baltimore adds a number to their list

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens face off for the second time in Week 10 of the 2023 season. Injury issues have impacted both teams with players out for the season early in the schedule.

The Browns are thankful that Deshaun Watson will take snaps at quarterback instead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson who was thrown into the fire in the early matchup with the Ravens. The first injury report for Week 10 had a load of names for Cleveland and just a couple for Baltimore.

The second looks a little different for both squads with all changes in bold:

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Knee - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Ankle - DNP - Limited

Marquise Goodwin - Concussion - DNP

Dawand Jones - Knee, Shoulder - DNP

Greg Newsome - Groin - DNP - Limited

David Njoku - Knee - DNP - Limited

Pierre Strong - Hamstring - DNP - Limited

Grant Delpit - Shoulder - Full

Nick Harris - Toe - Full

Ogbo Okoronkwo - Groin - Limited

Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Full

Alex Wright - Knee - Limited

A couple players coming off of rest and four returning from injury is encouraging. Jones remaining out creates the biggest concern for the team that is already without Jack Conklin and Jed Wills.

Ravens Injury Report

WR Odell Beckham Jr. - Rest/Knee - DNP - Full

DT Michael Pierce - Illness - DNP

OT Morgan Moses - Shoulder - Full

FS Marcus Williams - Hamstring - Full

CB Jalyn Armour-David - Illness - DNP

WR Rashod Bateman - Back - Limited

CB Marlon Humphrey - Hamstring - Limited

RB Keaton Mitchell - Hamstring - Limited

New injuries popping up during the week are always concerning for teams but not having to travel could help Baltimore’s players play on Sunday.

What is your concern level with Jones missing the first two practices this week?