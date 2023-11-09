Browns, Ravens injury report for Thursday: Baltimore adds a number to their list

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens face off for the second time in Week 10 of the 2023 season. Injury issues have impacted both teams with players out for the season early in the schedule.
The Browns are thankful that Deshaun Watson will take snaps at quarterback instead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson who was thrown into the fire in the early matchup with the Ravens. The first injury report for Week 10 had a load of names for Cleveland and just a couple for Baltimore.
The second looks a little different for both squads with all changes in bold:
Browns Injury Report
- David Bell - Knee - DNP
- Amari Cooper - Rest/Ankle -
DNP- Limited
- Marquise Goodwin - Concussion - DNP
- Dawand Jones - Knee, Shoulder - DNP
- Greg Newsome - Groin -
DNP- Limited
- David Njoku - Knee -
DNP- Limited
- Pierre Strong - Hamstring -
DNP- Limited
- Grant Delpit - Shoulder - Full
- Nick Harris - Toe - Full
- Ogbo Okoronkwo - Groin - Limited
- Deshaun Watson - Right shoulder - Full
- Alex Wright - Knee - Limited
A couple players coming off of rest and four returning from injury is encouraging. Jones remaining out creates the biggest concern for the team that is already without Jack Conklin and Jed Wills.
Ravens Injury Report
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. - Rest/Knee -
DNP- Full
- DT Michael Pierce - Illness - DNP
- OT Morgan Moses - Shoulder - Full
- FS Marcus Williams - Hamstring - Full
- CB Jalyn Armour-David - Illness - DNP
- WR Rashod Bateman - Back - Limited
- CB Marlon Humphrey - Hamstring - Limited
- RB Keaton Mitchell - Hamstring - Limited
New injuries popping up during the week are always concerning for teams but not having to travel could help Baltimore’s players play on Sunday.
What is your concern level with Jones missing the first two practices this week?
Loading comments...