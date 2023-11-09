Browns fans are split down the middle on whether they’ll beat Baltimore, but fan confidence is up

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s shutout victory over the Cardinals last week, 80% of fans are confident in the direction of the team, compared to a 37% confidence rate in the prior week. Even though the victory came against the worst team in football, the dominant nature of it, coupled with a successful return for QB Deshaun Watson, allowed fans to have some confidence restored. This week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens could change that tune for the rest of the season, because a loss would make it very difficult to win the AFC North.

We asked one other question this week, which was how fans expect Sunday’s game against the Ravens to go. 53% expect the Browns to win, but most of those votes are calling for a close game as opposed to a blowout.

The other question featured was a national poll that asked which AFC team in the playoff hunt won’t end up making the postseason. Most of the votes ended up centering on the Browns and Steelers — but more fans think Pittsburgh will end up on the outside looking in.

On a national level, fans are picking the Ravens to defeat the Browns this Sunday.

