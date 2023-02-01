Daily Dawg Chow 2/1: Browns’ people focusing on Senior Bowl

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Senior Bowl INTERVIEW: TE Cameron Latu (Barry Shuck) Senior Bowl offers prospects time to show what they are made of
- Senior Bowl INTERVIEW: EDGE Adebawore Adetomiwa (Barry Shuck) Senior Bowl prospects bring scouts a first-hand view
- Jacoby Brissett gets praise, could benefit Browns in 2024 (Jared Mueller) Brissett’s one year in Cleveland is almost legendary already
- 3 Browns defenders with the most money to gain from Jim Schwartz hire (Jared Mueller) Free agency awaits three defenders finishing rookie contracts
- AFC Pro Bowl QB situation is bonkers (Thomas Moore) In need of players to fill out the week-long “celebration,” the NFL makes a puzzling call to the wrong AFC North quarterback.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 things we should see from the Cleveland Browns in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Schwartz now will have the opportunity to come in and hopefully get this group to play better”
- 7 players Browns fans should watch at Reese’s Senior Bowl this week (cleveland.com) “Here are some names to keep in mind, focusing on the two biggest areas of need.”
- Senior Bowl Weigh-In Takeaways: Who Will Browns be Watching? (Sports Illustrated) “Tuesday began with the weigh-ins, providing accurate heights, weights as well as arm length and hand size.”
- Around the North: A division rival could lose both coordinators (Browns Wire) “The Bengals won back-to-back AFC North titles and both coaches have done impressive jobs with their units.”
- Three players the Browns have to give up on (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies three young players who maybe ought not be back next year
