Senior Bowl INTERVIEW: WR Puka Nacua

Is Cleveland set at wide receiver? Are they satisfied with David Bell, Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton as their backups? The Reese’s Senior Bowl has plenty of talent to choose from.

Here is a player that fits the position group the Browns are looking to add a body to their roster in order to help them in the coming season. Puka’s brother Kai plays free safety for San Francisco.

WR Puka Nacua – BYU

6’-2”, 206 pounds

Projected round: 4

Browns pick #130

DBN: What do you offer an NFL team?

Nacua: I am one of the most versatile receivers out there. I can play slot, outside receiver and I had five rushing touchdowns coming out of the backfield. I run wide zone which is not for the weak but I enjoy doing it.

DBN: How are you building off the success of your last two seasons?

Nacua: Consistency is my biggest thing. I have a routine and do things a certain way. I know what works for me. So being able to do the things that work for me while I have been training I am able to put it all together on the field.

DBN: You played point guard in high school and was considered one of the best in the State of Utah. When did you decide football was your best avenue?

Nacua: I had good lateral quickness and was a good defender. I got more football offers than basketball and just love the sport of football.

DBN: How are your run blocking and downfield blocking skills?

Nacua: I love blocking downfield taking on a safety. Or the end as the play develops and is one of the best things I can play.

DBN: In practice yesterday you caught everything thrown your way.

Nacua: That is my job. If it comes my way I have to come down with it.

DBN: Does your game emulate any other NFL receiver?

Nacua: I am a huge Julio Jones fan. He is a bigger receiver, but the way he moves is incredible to me. Obviously, DeVanta Adams and Ja’Marr Chase are the premier guys that can come off the line of scrimmage and finish all routes. They require the most attention from the defense.

DBN: What do you look for when you watch film?

Nacua: See tendencies and watch to dissect coverage. Then look for whoever I match with before we are able to play so I know what his strengths and weaknesses are.

DBN: You began at Washington and then entered the portal where you landed at BYU. You were basically home. Was that the reason for the transfer?

Nacua: It was not an easy choice. Me and my brother Samson transferred to BYU. Transferring was not how I envisioned all this, but some family issues surfaced and I needed to be there for my family and help them out. That’s how I ended up in the portal.

DBN: What will NFL scouts be talking about after seeing you for a solid week?

Nacua: I love being able to compete all the time. I enjoy learning from other receviers and watch those guys work. They succeed in different ways. I love to compete and hold a high standard for myself. It’s a recipe for success.

Barry Shuck is at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week gathering interviews and providing coverage for Browns’ fans