Daily Dawg Chow 2/10: NFL Honors Cleveland Browns legends

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Joe Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer for the Browns (Chris Pokorny) Thomas was officially announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
- NFL Honors recap: Winners, Jim Brown Award for rushing leader, and other Browns mentions (Chris Pokorny) Besides the obvious one: that Joe Thomas is part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
- DBN Super Bowl 57 Pick’em for Browns fans (Chris Pokorny) It’s that time again to hear your predictions for the big game.
- Former Browns & high draft picks litter XFL’s freshly announced rosters (Jared Mueller) Josh Gordon is the biggest name from Cleveland’s past
- Visual shows Browns cap and how much cap space they can create in restructures (Jared Mueller) Surprisingly, Andrew Berry has the team in a good spot comparably speaking
- STAY or GO? LB Jacob Phillips (Barry Shuck & Ezweav) Has Phillips shown enough for DC Jim Schwartz to keep him?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Former Browns LT Joe Thomas elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot (cleveland.com) “He’ll be the 18th Browns alumnus to be enshrined in Canton on Aug. 5, and the first since Mac Speedie in 2020.”
- NFL renames rushing title for Jim Brown (NBC) “If the powers-that-be ever listen to Deion Sanders and add an upper room to the Hall of Fame, the first running back in would be a no-brainer.”
- Browns Senior Bowl Takeaways: Offense (Sports Illustrated) “Texas running back Roschon Johnson suffered a broken hand that took him out for the week. He’s a player the Browns might have interest”
- 3 positions the Cleveland Browns must draft in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “2023 will bring new challenges to the Browns. Not only do they have to consider the cap for the first time in two decades as they’ve signed multiple guys to long-term extensions worth big money, but they’ll also have to improve this roster without a first-round pick (next year as well).”
- Talking Browns’ Free Agency w/Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire (Youtube) Quincy Carrier has an in depth discussion about Cleveland’s roster needs and likely solutions
