Haslams in ‘advanced talks’ to buy 25% stake of an NBA franchise

The Haslam Sports Group has owned the Cleveland Browns since purchasing the organization in 2012. Since then, they have also acquired the Columbus Crew soccer club.

It seems the family is not content with owning just two sports franchises. Jimmy Haslam’s brother, Bill, purchased the Nashville Predators of the NFL recently and now the Haslam Sports Group is in talks to purchase a significant share of the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA.

Haslam’s ownership of the Browns has been a tumultuous one with significant turnover all around the organization on a regular basis. While the team has willing spent tons of money on players, coaches and front office staff, ownership has constantly meddled in the franchise to its detriment.

Many believe that the Haslams were key initiators in the controversial acquisition of Deshaun Watson this offseason despite numerous off-the-field allegations.

Now, according to Sportico, the Haslam Sports Group is in advanced talks to jump into the NBA:

The Haslams have been looking to expand their portfolio to include other leagues, particularly the NBA. They were one of the groups interested in buying the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves a few years ago. The Bucks, like the Timberwolves, are geographically close to the Haslams’ other sports properties in Ohio.

According to the report, the group is attempting to purchase the 25% shares from the Bucks current primary governor (NBA terminology for the person in charge) Marc Lasry. Lasry shares controlling ownership with Wes Edens, trading the governorship every five years.

Both Bill and Jimmy have been high-profile members of the Tennesee community for years. Bill was the state’s governor While Jimmy’s Pilot/Flying J company is headquartered in the state. Pilot/Flying J was investigated for significant fraud allegations but Jimmy was never charged.

Milwakuee’s NBA franchise won the championship in 2021 and is led by one of the best, if not the best, players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

We will keep you up to date on the report and how it could impact Cleveland’s NFL franchise if the Haslams add another sports franchise to their collection.