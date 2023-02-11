Myles Garrett and his dog Gohan star in episode of ‘Meet the Pets’

Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett is known for his variety of interests. From art and poetry, working out, anime, kids and so much more. The largest member of the Dawg Pound is also a passionate dog lover.

It was almost like it was meant to be that Garrett was drafted by a team whose fan base barks when things are going well. That the team also does puppy adoption during training camp in Berea is also fitting of Garrett’s animal connection.

Cleveland fans have known the hulking defensive end’s dog Gohan for some time now. Garrett regularly features him on his social media and has brought him to numerous situations to meet fans. Gohan and Garrett go together quite well.

In a short video by Whistle, sponsored by Pup-Peroni, Garrett shared the camera with his beloved dog:

You can see the love between man and dog throughout the video. Fans of anime will note that Garrett name his dog after a character from “Dragon Ball.”

Garrett highlights his recent accomplishment of becoming the Browns all-time sack leader but Gohan stole the show. Pictures from when he was just a little puppy with the huge defensive end are adorable.

For Cleveland fans, the dream is to see Gohan and Garrett at a Super Bowl victory parade in the near future. There is no doubt that many moments, like those when the Cleveland Cavaliers had their parade, will be captured between the two if/when that happens.