Poll: Are you going to watch Next Level Chef on FOX after the Super Bowl?

It’s time for our annual off-topic discussion of who will watch the Super Bowl’s lead-out program. FOX has the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 57, and the last time they had an opportunity to air something, they chose to air an episode of The Masked Singer in 2020, which got 27.33 million viewers.

This year, FOX is airing the season two premiere of Next Level Chef, a reality cooking competition series hosted by Gordon Ramsay. The show synopsis reads as follows: “Chefs compete in a series of cooking challenges, divided into three teams under the guidance and judgment of Ramsay, Arrington, and Blais. In each episode, chefs are assigned to cook in one of three kitchens stacked on top of each other. The top level is equipped with a wide range of modern tools and devices, the middle level is a standard commercial kitchen, and the bottom level contains a limited collection of lower-quality equipment.”

A reality show was a hit for FOX the last time they chose that genre in 2020, so it makes sense that the network would go that direction again in an attempt to lure more advertisers. Here is a look at how reality shows have done since 2000:

2001: Survivor (CBS, 45.37 million)

Twelve years ago, only 18% of you said you’d tune in to watch Glee after the Super Bowl. Eleven years ago, only 12% of you said you’d tune in to watch The Voice. Ten years ago, 63% of you said you’d tune in to watch Elementary. Nine years ago, only 27% of you said you’d tune in to watch New Girl. Eight years ago, 50% of you said you’d tune in to watch The Blacklist. Seven years ago, a surging 63% of you said you’d tune in to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Six years ago, only 28% of you said you’d watch 24: Legacy. Five years ago, only 29% of you said you’d watch This is Us. Four years ago, only 14% of you said you’d watch The World’s Best. Three years ago, only 24% of you said you’d watch The Masked Singer, which ended up drawing the biggest post-Super Bowl audience since 2012. Two years ago, only 12% of you said you’d watch The Equalizer. Last year, we didn’t run a poll because NBC just segued into the 2022 Winter Olympics.

What about this year? Vote in the poll below and let us know in the comments section.