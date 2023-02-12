Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet today at 6:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs are making their third appearance in the Super Bowl in four seasons, having defeated the San Francisco 49ers following the 2019 season but losing two years ago to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles last appeared in the Super Bowl after the 2017 season when they defeated the New England Patriots. That was Philadelphia’s lone Super Bowl win - they lost in 2004 and 1980 in their only other appearances - but they do have three other NFL titles in franchise history (1948, 1949 and 1960).

This is the first Super Bowl to match up the No. 1 seeds in both the AFC and NFC since the Eagles took down the Patriots in 2017, so here is everything you need to know and the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII.

Game Info

Records (regular season): Kansas City was 14-3. Philadelphia was 14-3.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. EST

Stadium: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as sideline reporters.

Last meeting: The Chiefs won the last meeting between the two teams, 42-30, in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

All-time series: The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 5-4, and have won the last three times the two teams have met.

Coaches: Kansas City’s Andy Reid is 247-138-1 in the regular season and 21-16 in the playoffs in 24 years as a head coach. Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni is 23-11 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs in two years as a head coach.

Weather: No issues as State Farm Field is enclosed.

Injury report: The Chiefs did not list any players on their final injury report. The Eagles listed wide receiver Britain Covey as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The line: Chiefs +1.5 with an over/under of 51. (According to DraftKings Sportsbook)

National anthem: Chris Stapleton

Halftime show: Rhianna

A Few Things to Watch

Patrick Mahomes vs. Philadelphia’s pass rush: The Eagles posted 70 sacks during the regular season, which is the third highest in league history - and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with an ankle injury that limits his mobility.

But unlike two years ago when the Chiefs offensive line struggled to protect Mahomes against Tampa Bay’s pass rush, Kansas City’s linemen led the NFL this year in pass block win rate at 76 percent, according to ESPN, so if they are on top of their game Mahomes may have the time he needs to make a big play.

Defense wins championships?: This is just the third Super Bowl to have the league’s No. 1 passing offense (the Chiefs) matched up against the league’s No. 1 passing defense (the Eagles), according to ESPN. In the previous two meetings, it was the defense that carried the day as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and Tampa Bay took down the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

MVP curse? Patrick Mahomes was named league MVP this week, which might be a bad omen for the Chiefs. According to NFL.com, the last nine MVPs to play in the Super Bowl the same year have lost the title game.

Run Eagles, Run: Philadelphia has relied on the run game all season, especially with quarterback Jalen Hurts being a threat to run in third-and-short situations. The Eagles were second in the NFL during the regular season in picking up a first down on the ground on third- or fourth-down plays with less than two yards to gain, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs also allowed five quarterbacks to run for at least 40 yards this season, and if they struggle to keep Hurts in check on those short-yardage situations it could be a long day for the defense.