Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/12/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles matchup to win this year’s Super Bowl (Chris Pokorny) - Super Bowl LVII takes place this Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 PM ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on FOX. My preview and prediction are below, followed by the rest of our staff picks. Also, don’t forget to check out all the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, which have the Eagles favored by 1.5 points and the over/under at 51.
- Myles Garrett and his dog Gohan star in episode of ‘Meet the Pets’ (Jared Mueller) - Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett is known for his variety of interests. From art and poetry, working out, anime, kids and so much more. The largest member of the Dawg Pound is also a passionate dog lover.
- Poll: Are you going to watch Next Level Chef on FOX after the Super Bowl? (Chris Pokorny) - It’s time for our annual off-topic discussion of who will watch the Super Bowl’s lead-out program. FOX has the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 57, and the last time they had an opportunity to air something, they chose to air an episode of The Masked Singer in 2020, which got 27.33 million viewers.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ 2021 offseason moves two years later: Good Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle help (Beacon Journal) - The offseason the Browns have embarked upon over the last month is a critical one for general manager Andrew Berry as they try to get back to the playoffs. In a continuing attempt to grade the moves of Berry’s tenure in Cleveland, it’s time to give an assessment of those moves with more context added with two full seasons having passed since those offseason moves transpired. So let’s start with what was, without question, the biggest acquisition of the offseason.
- Amari Cooper trades shoulder pads for boxing gloves and shows off skills in the ring (cleveland.com) - Only a month after the season ended, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper can be found in the boxing ring.
- Former Browns QB lands coaching gig under Frank Reich with Panthers (Browns Wire) - In a continuously churning news day for the Cleveland Browns following the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Joe Thomas, it ends with more news as well. Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown has landed his first coaching gig as he has agreed to join the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich has hired him as the new quarterbacks coach in Carolina.
- Joe Thomas made it look easy, deserved better than being stuck on losing Browns (Browns Zone) - How great was Joe Thomas? He made football look easy. Because for him it was.
NFL:
- Trade Lamar Jackson? Ravens plan to tag and keep QB, but could be tempted by big trade offer (NFL.com) - The Baltimore Ravens will place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson if the sides cannot agree to a long-term deal in the coming weeks — and there is a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks, per sources.
- Tua Tagovailoa ‘thankful’ to Dolphins for long protocol stint (ESPN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shed light on his 36-dayslong stay in concussion protocol, admitting it was by design. Speaking to USA Today, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins effectively shut him down after he was placed into concussion protocol Dec. 26 for the second time last season. He missed Miami’s final three games of the season, including its playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
- Andy Reid’s decade of dominance redefined the Kansas City Chiefs (The Ringer) - You can’t always sense the exact moment the world begins to shift. A butterfly flaps its wings, and everything you thought you knew has been irrevocably altered. But you never would have seen the butterfly, and even if you had, you never would have connected the two events. Former Kansas City Royals great Dan Quisenberry once said, “I have seen the future and it is much like the present, only longer,” but it’s hard enough to understand the past, and almost impossible to analyze the present as it’s whizzing by. So how on earth are we supposed to imagine the future? Simply how are we supposed to know when the shorthand breaks down, and a tedious, tenaciously mediocre today is about to give way to a glorious tomorrow?
- The paths to victory for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (Pro Football Focus) - The Super Bowl is bittersweet; it means the season is almost over, but the playoffs save the best for last. That’s what we have this year, as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles face off against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. With tons of talent to boast on both sides of the ball for both teams, this is our path to victory for each team.
- Hurts and Mahomes Show There’s More Than One Way to a Super Bowl (New York Times) - Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes played different styles successfully on the way to becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to face each other in a Super Bowl.
Loading comments...