Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/12/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Trade Lamar Jackson? Ravens plan to tag and keep QB, but could be tempted by big trade offer (NFL.com) - The Baltimore Ravens will place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson if the sides cannot agree to a long-term deal in the coming weeks — and there is a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks, per sources.
  • Tua Tagovailoa ‘thankful’ to Dolphins for long protocol stint (ESPN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shed light on his 36-dayslong stay in concussion protocol, admitting it was by design. Speaking to USA Today, Tagovailoa said the Dolphins effectively shut him down after he was placed into concussion protocol Dec. 26 for the second time last season. He missed Miami’s final three games of the season, including its playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.
  • Andy Reid’s decade of dominance redefined the Kansas City Chiefs (The Ringer) - You can’t always sense the exact moment the world begins to shift. A butterfly flaps its wings, and everything you thought you knew has been irrevocably altered. But you never would have seen the butterfly, and even if you had, you never would have connected the two events. Former Kansas City Royals great Dan Quisenberry once said, “I have seen the future and it is much like the present, only longer,” but it’s hard enough to understand the past, and almost impossible to analyze the present as it’s whizzing by. So how on earth are we supposed to imagine the future? Simply how are we supposed to know when the shorthand breaks down, and a tedious, tenaciously mediocre today is about to give way to a glorious tomorrow?
  • The paths to victory for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (Pro Football Focus) - The Super Bowl is bittersweet; it means the season is almost over, but the playoffs save the best for last. That’s what we have this year, as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles face off against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. With tons of talent to boast on both sides of the ball for both teams, this is our path to victory for each team.
  • Hurts and Mahomes Show There’s More Than One Way to a Super Bowl (New York Times) - Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes played different styles successfully on the way to becoming the first two Black quarterbacks to face each other in a Super Bowl.

