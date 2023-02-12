Report: Another Browns defensive coach could be headed elsewhere

The Cleveland Browns have only made one official change to their coaching staff so far with DC Jim Schwartz replacing DC Joe Woods. Woods has since been hired to join the New Orleans Saints in the same position with a big change in responsibilities.

We also covered the report that Jeff Howard will be leaving Cleveland to coach the linebackers with the Los Angeles Chargers but that has yet to be made official.

When Schwartz had his introductory press conference with the Browns, he noted that the defensive staff would be a part of HC Kevin Stefanski’s staff. Some wondered if that meant that many of the coaches on that side of the ball would return for another season.

With Howard all but officially gone, we now have word that DL coach Chris Kiffin could be out the door as well:

Another leading candidate to join the Texans staff is veteran defensive line coach Chris Kiffin with strong mutual interest between him and the AFC South franchise, according to sources.

As noted in the linked piece, Kiffin spent time on staff with DeMeco Ryans when both were with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

Kiffin temporarily left Cleveland last offseason, reportedly joining his brother, Lane Kiffin, at Ole Miss before changing his mind and returning.

Schwartz reportedly wanted to interview Matt Burke for the defensive line coach position but was denied permission by the Arizona Cardinals. Ryans has since hired Burke as the Houston Texans defensive coordinator.

With the Super Bowl kicking off this afternoon, we could get movement around the NFL after Arizona and Indianapolis hire their head coaches. Once that happens, we should have a good idea who will be coaching along side Schwartz prior to the NFL combine starting at the end of the month.