Daily Dawg Chow 2/13: More Browns’ coaches being looked at by other teams

This is the latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Why I am rooting for Lamar Jackson against the Ravens (Ezweav) His not being re-signed by now is incredible disrespect and he needs to move on
- Browns 2023 offense hopeful to meld those of Super Bowl teams’ (Jared Mueller) Chiefs and Eagles present offenses that Cleveland hope to fuse
- Report: Another Browns defensive coach could be headed elsewhere (Jared Mueller) Jim Schwartz doesn’t seem to be blocking any moves
- Von Miller heaps praises on David Njoku (Jared Mueller) While the Browns tight end admits he wanted traded
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Report: Cleveland Browns QB Coach Could be an Offensive Coordinator Soon (Sports Illustrated) “If the Browns lose Petzing to the Cardinals, it will be time to find a new quarterbacks coach for Deshaun Watson and co.”
- One and Done: First year Browns players that didn’t earn a second season (Dawg Pound Dailly) “The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the best 2022 season as they finished with a 7-10 mark and last-place honors in the AFC North.”
- Browns Film Room: Josh Downs could be offense’s missing piece in 2023 NFL Draft (Browns Wire) “Downs worked almost exclusively in the slot in college and has the exact skillset to make this passing offense more prolific in 2023.”
- Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome (Browns Nation) “The Browns may not have had much success since their current iteration began play in 1999, but Thomas helped keep them at least somewhat competitive during that time.”
NFL:
- Super Bowl 57 final score: Chiefs top Eagles 38-35 thanks to late-game magic from Mahomes (USA Today) “Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (six catches, 81 yards, touchdown) bested his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the game’s biggest stage, while Chiefs coach Andy Reid defeated his former team. “
- NFL roasted for having ‘absolute trash’ field during Super Bowl (New York Post) “Even athletes from other sports can’t stand the field. Golfer Luke Donald said on Twitter, “Golf superintendents wouldn’t have messed up this turf – everyone knows you need a hybrid of Kentucky Bluegrass, featherbed bent & Northern California Sensimila.”
- Super Bowl 2023: Eagles fans boo Dak Prescott as he’s announced as the NFL’s ‘Man of the Year’ (Yahoo) “Eagles fans will be Eagles fans.”
Loading comments...