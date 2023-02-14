Daily Dawg Chow 2/14: Offseason looms for the Cleveland Browns, decisions abound

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Network’s 3 round mock draft addresses DT, WR for Browns (Jared Mueller) Smith and Wilson could improve two areas of the team in 2023
- Early 2023 power rankings have negative outlook on Browns (Jared Mueller) Early power rankings look a lot like NFL’s 2022 standings
- Report: Baker Mayfield could land with Browns rival this offseason (Jared Mueller) First, the Lamar Jackson domino must fall
- 2 Chiefs TDs show what Browns are missing at WR (Jared Mueller) While speed is important, change of direction is vital in today’s NFL
- 2024 Super Bowl Odds: Cleveland Browns are 40 to 1 (Chris Pokorny) Would you place a wager on the Browns?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 5 bold 2023 offseason predictions for the Cleveland Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “This season will be huge for general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski who need to prove 2020 was no fluke — and that they can get this team back to the playoffs.”
- Browns address two weaknesses in NFL Network’s three-round mock draft (Browns Wire) “This now means we dive straight into 2023 NFL Draft season and the amount of 2023 NFL Mock Drafts will increase even more.”
- What could go right and wrong with the Browns adding receiver Parris Campbell (cleveland.com) “But there are still some questions within the receiving corps of young improving players, and if they can seriously contribute to a Browns squad making a postseason run.”
- Browns to install high-quality synthetic turf field at Berea City School District’s Lou Groza Field (Yahoo) “This is an incredible gift to the Titans community,” said Tracy Wheeler, Berea City School District Superintendent. “We are so excited and appreciative of the Cleveland Browns’ generosity. This partnership is a big win for our community.”
- Yes, DeShaun Watson has to be elite again in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier lays down some proper expectations for next season
