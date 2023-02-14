Former Browns OC now the Ravens OC

The Cleveland Browns will see a familiar face across the field this fall when they face the Baltimore Ravens after the Ravens hired Todd Monken on Tuesday as their offensive coordinator.

Monken spent the 2019 season with the Browns as offensive coordinator on head coach Freddie Kitchens’ staff. That season started with high expectations that quickly fell apart under the one-and-done Kitchens, but the offense still managed a few bright spots as running back Nick Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards and quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for a career-high 3,827 passing yards.

We have hired Todd Monken to be our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tTtMNMRCMd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

After leaving the Browns, Monken joined Georgia head coach Kirby Smart’s staff as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and helped the Bulldogs win consecutive national titles.

The success that Monken had with the Bulldogs, especially his use of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers), and winning with quarterback Stetson Bennett appealed to the Ravens, according to the announcement of the hiring on the team’s website.

Just who will be under center for the Ravens when Monken starts calling the plays remains to be seen as Baltimore is currently in a contract stalemate with quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the team expected to place the franchise tag on Jackson if they can’t work out a new deal before March 7.

There is also the possibility that the Ravens could look to sign Mayfield in free agency to take on the backup role, which could gain some additional traction with a familiar face in Monken now running the offense.