AFC North: Bengals only team to not have major coaching change/loss

The AFC North, outside of the Cleveland Browns, has been known for its stability. Change in the division has been mostly rare for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

That has been especially true within the coaching staffs. Outside of the Browns, the three other teams have had a lot of stability among their head coaches and, often, even coordinators. Marvin Lewis, like John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin, had spent over a decade with his team before being replaced by Zac Taylor before the 2019 season.

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, teams quickly turn their attention to the 2023 season which will see a lot of change in the division, just not at head coach and not with the Bengals.

Taylor was able to hold on to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan despite both interviewing for head coaching positions. Cincinnati also kept Dan Pitcher as their QB coach despite interviewing for an offensive coordinator position.

The other three AFC North teams have major changes:

Cleveland: Fired DC Joe Woods, hired DC Jim Schwartz

Fired OC Greg Roman, hired OC Todd Monken

Fired OC Greg Roman, hired OC Todd Monken Pittsburgh: Lost senior defensive assistant and linebacker coach Brian Flores

The Steelers may feel their loss the least both based on Flores’ position with the team and what it means for the defense. Unlike the other two teams, Pittsburgh won’t be making scheme changes because of their loss.

Both the Browns and Ravens are likely going to see significant differences on defense and offense, respectively, based on their changes. While change can be good, and necessary in Cleveland for sure, it also can make things difficult for the team early next season as they adjust.

Cincinnati has none of those concerns going into 2023. Mike Brown’s team should see a ton of stability next year as they prepare to figure out how to pay their key offensive stars like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the very near future.