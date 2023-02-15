Daily Dawg Chow 2/15: Browns lose Chris Kiffin, Ravens pick up Todd Monken

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- AFC North: Bengals only team to not have major coaching change/loss (Jared Mueller) With all head coaching jobs filled, Cincinnati will keep their staff in tact
- Former Browns OC now the Ravens OC (Jared Mueller) Baltimore turns to Todd Monken, who was with Cleveland in 2019, as their offensive coordinator.
- Youth has been a priority for Andrew Berry in the draft (Jared Mueller) Whether things change or not will be interesting to watch
- Former Browns in the XFL (Barry Shuck) Second renaissance of this spring league about to begin
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Chad Reuter’s Initial Projection for Cleveland Browns Misses Mark (Sports Illustrated) “Chad Reuter of NFL.com released a three-round mock draft. The Browns, without a first round pick, have their pick in the second round, 42nd overall, and the 98th pick, the second compensatory pick they received for the hiring of Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah to be general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.”
- Mock Draft Roundup: 7 projections have Browns targeting D-Line with 1st pick (clevelandbrowns.com) “The most recent roundup of mocks all have a unanimous agreement that the Browns will target their defensive line with their first pick in Round 2, which sits at 43rd overall. A few names are repeats on this list.”
- 5 Free agents from Super Bowl LVII Cleveland Browns should target (Dawg Pound Daily) “While these players were all valuable to their team’s successful season, they could look to strike lucrative deals elsewhere.”
- How the Browns can get Deshaun Watson back to elite quarterback level: Film review (cleveland.com) “Though Watson showed a ton of rust during his six-game return, the elite skills that made him an All-Pro quarterback started to surface.”
- Texans to Hire Assistant Coach From the Cleveland Browns (Yardbarker) “Kiffin is heading to Houston to coach the linebackers, so he will stay as a position coach. This likely is just a different scene for Kiffin, who has been with the Browns since 2020.”
