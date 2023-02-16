Daily Dawg Chow 2/16: Browns solutions at DT might involve a familiar name

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns rookie class receives a passing grade (Thomas Moore) Cleveland earned a C+ in NFL.com’s grade book. How would you grade the class?
- Joe Woods officially hired as Saints new defensive coordinator (Jared Mueller) We... are as shocked as all of you
- NFL draft: Certain measurables are vital for the defensive tackle position (Jared Mueller) Browns will be paying close attention at the combine and pro days
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 defensive tackles the Browns should look at (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) No big secret this group was the franchise’s weakest position group in 2022.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns land top WR and overhaul DL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Browns Wire) “With eight picks to play with the Browns have a tremendous opportunity to improve weak points at wide receiver and along their defensive line this offseason.”
- Could the Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi return to the Browns as a free agent defensive tackle? (cleveland.com) “Ogunjobi didn’t have his best season by the numbers, but his productivity shows he is stable and solid for almost any NFL defense.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns who should see an expanded role in 2023 and 1 who should not (Dawg Pound Daily) “When a team goes 7-10, there’s plenty of blame to go around. However, the Cleveland Browns also had their share of positive moments as well during the 2022 season — even if it’s hard to remember them sometimes.”
- Reviewing the O-Line: Browns maintain steady play in the trenches, strive to adjust with Watson (clevelandbrowns.com) “The group was bolstered by the emergence of Ethan Pocic, who took over as the starting center when Nick Harris suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the first game of the preseason, but fell off slightly when Pocic was hurt from Weeks 12-15.”
- Browns draft prospects to keep an eye on (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a look at some of the prospects available coming up in the spring
