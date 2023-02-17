Daily Dawg Chow 2/17: More Browns’ coaches potentially moving & David Njoku showed growth in 2022

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- As expected, Cardinals request to interview Browns coach for their OC job (Jared Mueller) Drew Petzing became QB coach last offseason
- Weekly Mock Draft: Trading down for a huge haul, beef up the team (Jared Mueller) Champion Chiefs move up but give up big value
- Daily Dawg Chow 2/16: Browns solutions at DT might involve a familiar name (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
- Browns rookie class receives a passing grade (Thomas Moore) Cleveland earned a C+ in NFL.com’s grade book. How would you grade the class?
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Cheat Sheet (Orange And Brown Report) “Watson is locked as the starter and they need to decide what they are doing with his backup. Last season Dobbs spent the majority of the season as the backup on game day and like most backups never played.”
- The Browns should worry about these potential AFC North upgrades (cleveland.com) “All four teams are searching for the missing piece in their quest for success and, frankly, hoping their division rivals don’t find it first.”
- Cleveland Browns critics continue to misplace their judgement (Dawg Pound Daily) “Cleveland attempted to fix the poor defensive performances over the past three years by firing Joe Woods (much to fans’ delight) and hiring Jim Schwartz. That is sign No. 1 of this offseason that they are not happy and trying to make changes for the better.”
- Reviewing the TEs: Njoku shows growth as featured tight end (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns put their top tight end spotlight on Njoku, who started the season at a career-best pace and totaled over 50 receiving yards in Weeks 3-7. He unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in Week 8, however, and was sidelined for two games and then suffered a knee injury two games after his return, which forced him to miss his third game of the season.”
- Don’t give up on these three Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier highlights three players who fans should not be quick to write off
