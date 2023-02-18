 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/18/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Dawgs By Nature:

  • Browns ‘most improved player’ in 2022 is a huge negative statement about team (Jared Mueller) - Pro Football Focus took a look at their own grades to see who improved the most for each team between 2021 and 2022. Cleveland’s “winner” was linebacker Deion Jones.
  • Free Agency Frenzy: 3 linebackers the Browns should consider (Barry Schuck and Thomas Moore) - Losing so many linebackers to injury, along with the overall poor play on a weekly basis, helped to highlight the need for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry to take a hard look at adding some new faces at the position this offseason. With that in mind, here are three linebackers that the Browns should consider if they hit the free-agent market when it opens on March 15.
  • David Bell’s separation data interesting from his rookie season (Jared Mueller) - There are many that believe that the Cleveland Browns need to add to their wide receiver room this offseason. Whether it is a trade for a veteran like DeAndre Hopkins or Brandin Cooks or drafting a player in the first two rounds to fill the need, fans are not content with Cleveland’s weapons. GM Andrew Berry hasn’t ignored the position like Ray Farmer did years ago. In fact, Berry has spent a number of resources on the position since his arrival.
  • Touchdown Wire mocks versatile safety to Browns in 2nd Round (Jared Mueller) - As we will continue to say, NFL mock drafts have a couple of purposes but, primarily, it is not to be predictive. Maybe the start of draft week is when mock drafts turn more toward the predictive nature but for now, so early in the offseason, it is more of a thought experiment and a way to introduce new names to fans. We get a little of both with the mock draft we are reviewing today.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...