Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/18/23)

- Browns ‘most improved player’ in 2022 is a huge negative statement about team (Jared Mueller) - Pro Football Focus took a look at their own grades to see who improved the most for each team between 2021 and 2022. Cleveland’s “winner” was linebacker Deion Jones.
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 linebackers the Browns should consider (Barry Schuck and Thomas Moore) - Losing so many linebackers to injury, along with the overall poor play on a weekly basis, helped to highlight the need for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry to take a hard look at adding some new faces at the position this offseason. With that in mind, here are three linebackers that the Browns should consider if they hit the free-agent market when it opens on March 15.
- David Bell’s separation data interesting from his rookie season (Jared Mueller) - There are many that believe that the Cleveland Browns need to add to their wide receiver room this offseason. Whether it is a trade for a veteran like DeAndre Hopkins or Brandin Cooks or drafting a player in the first two rounds to fill the need, fans are not content with Cleveland’s weapons. GM Andrew Berry hasn’t ignored the position like Ray Farmer did years ago. In fact, Berry has spent a number of resources on the position since his arrival.
- Touchdown Wire mocks versatile safety to Browns in 2nd Round (Jared Mueller) - As we will continue to say, NFL mock drafts have a couple of purposes but, primarily, it is not to be predictive. Maybe the start of draft week is when mock drafts turn more toward the predictive nature but for now, so early in the offseason, it is more of a thought experiment and a way to introduce new names to fans. We get a little of both with the mock draft we are reviewing today.
- Brandon Graham on what Myles Garrett will think of Jim Schwartz, and other Eagles on their former defensive coordinator (cleveland.com) - Philadelphia Eagles defenders were locked in on the Super Bowl last week, but they still lit up at the mention of Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, with whom some of them won a Super Bowl in Philly after the 2017 season.=
- Defensive deals, a Super Bowl MVP and line help: Assessing Andrew Berry’s in-season moves (Beacon Journal) - Much of the work done to construct the Browns over the last three seasons has been done in the offseason. That’s when the primary free-agency period is, as well as the draft. The Browns roster has been a malleable item for a variety of reasons. Often, the moves done from the time training camp starts in late July through the final game of the season, are minor in scope.
- Reviewing the QBs: Watson knocks off rust, shows promise in first starts with Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) - After solid efforts from the backup QB, the Browns’ QB of the future re-acclimated to starting NFL games — and offered glimpses of better play next season.
- Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft big board: 10 early-round targets to consider (The Athletic) - It’s time to start looking to April’s NFL draft. For now, the Browns hold pick No. 42 in the second round, pick No. 98 in the third round, two picks in the fourth round and two more in the fifth.
- Eric Bieniemy has been kicked out of line for the NFL’s head-coaching carousel (The Ringer) - Nearly half the NFL has interviewed the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator for a head-coaching vacancy in the past five years. Despite Kansas City’s continued offensive dominance and Bieniemy’s second ring, the league seems to have lost interest. Will his time ever come?
- Sources: Commanders finalizing deal to make Eric Bieniemy new OC (ESPN) - The Washington Commanders are working on finalizing a deal to make Eric Bieniemy the team’s new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN on Friday, confirming multiple reports.
- 2023 NFL Free Agency: Landing spots for the top free agent wide receivers (PFF) - Where will some of the wide receivers set for free agency eventually land?
- Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend (NFL.com) - Derek Carr’s free agency tour will begin in the Big Apple. The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is set to visit the New York Jets this weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per a source.
- Aaron Jones reworking deal to stay with Packers, agents say (ESPN) - Aaron Jones’ run with the Packers will continue after the running back reached an agreement Friday on a reduced salary for the 2023 season, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
