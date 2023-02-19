Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/19/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- 4 realistic Browns cuts that would save the team at least $2 million each (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are in a unique place with their salary cap in that they are over the cap but could very quickly and easily make sure they have a ton of cap space for this season. GM Andrew Berry seems to be counting on the salary cap to continue to rise significantly and his own ability to structure contracts to save cap space in the future.
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 wide receivers the Browns could sign (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) - The receiver room for the Cleveland Browns is a huge question. Amari Cooper was a Pro Bowl alternate and the unquestioned Number 1 receiver. Donovan Peoples-Jones pretty much solidified himself as WR2 and teeters on being a star in this league. But then what? Here are three wide receivers the Browns could consider in free agency.
- 2023 NFL Draft: Sign Up for the DBN Community Mock Draft (Chris Pokorny) - It’s time for the 13th annual Dawgs By Nature Community Mock Draft, where we will collectively do a full-blown mock draft for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and also the Browns’ picks through the third round. 31 picks will be open for you to become their “general manager” in the first round. There are some special stipulations as to who can sign up, so be sure to read how things will work below.
- Wide receiver measurables to watch for at the NFL combine (Jared Mueller) - We are a little over a week away from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis kicking off. With the Super Bowl behind us, it is full speed ahead toward the 2023 offseason. For the Cleveland Browns, as we discussed earlier this week with defensive tackles, there are also important pieces of measurement for the wide receiver position. While speed is important and size can have value, the athletic testing for an average receiver in the NFL is interesting.
- Free Agency Profile: DT Greg Gaines (Jared Mueller) - Throughout the offseason, we will be bringing you as many profiles of players that could join the Cleveland Browns as possible. Both free agency and the NFL draft are ways that GM Andrew Berry could improve the team so we want to provide you as many and as much information as possible for who those players could be. Today we take a look at a player that would be helpful against the run and pass in the middle of the defense but could come relatively inexpensive compared to some of the other options.
Cleveland Browns:
- What will happen with Greg Newsome II, Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and other Browns this offseason (cleveland.com) - Greg Newsome II sent minor shockwaves through Browns Town during Super Bowl week when he answered “NO” to a fan on Twitter about if he’d be open to playing inside again in 2023. But the Browns were less rocked by his response than fans were, and don’t appear to be overly concerned about it.
- Could Dante Fowler be a Jadeveon Clowney replacement? (Browns Wire) - The time has come for the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to part ways. The talent at edge rusher in free agency isn’t deep, but plenty of role players can raise the basement of the Browns’ roster. One situational rusher that should be on their radar is the Cowboy’s Dante Fowler the former number three overall pick.
- Reviewing the O-Line: Browns maintain steady play in the trenches, strive to adjust with Watson (clevelandbrowns.com) - With two Pro Bowlers, the Browns continued to boast one of the league’s top offensive lines but will seek to better play in 2023 with the more mobile Deshaun Watson.
- Browns’ Joe Thomas relishes ‘man crush’ bringing Hall of Fame news, other emotional scenes (Beacon Journal) - Although Joe Thomas has idolized Walter Jones for years, the two legendary left tackles hadn’t spent quality time together until Thomas’ “man crush” arrived at his doorstep a few weeks ago.
NFL:
- What Eric Bieniemy’s move means for the Chiefs, Commanders and his career (ESPN) - The Washington Commanders know offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can’t bring quarterback Patrick Mahomes with him. But they would be happy if Bieniemy could replicate some of the offensive success the two shared with the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator (panthers.com) - The Panthers made their latest addition to the coaching staff Friday, solidifying the leadership on the offensive side of the ball. Carolina has agreed to terms with Thomas Brown to become the team’s next offensive coordinator.
- Colts WR Michael Pittman envisions smooth transition into Shane Steichen’s offense (NFL.com) - Newly hired Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen couldn’t have put it any simpler when explaining his offensive philosophy, saying Indianapolis will “throw to score points in this league and run to win.” Sitting front and center at Steichen’s introductory press conference this week, third-year Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was not only excited to hear his new coach’s mission statement but envisions a smooth transition into his offense.
- Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken Are a ‘Match Made in Heaven’ (baltimoreravens.com) - What do you get when you combine one of the league’s most dynamic, young quarterbacks with a highly coveted offensive coordinator? A match made in heaven, according to former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Eric Zeier.
Loading comments...