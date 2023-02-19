 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/19/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Dawgs By Nature:

  • 4 realistic Browns cuts that would save the team at least $2 million each (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are in a unique place with their salary cap in that they are over the cap but could very quickly and easily make sure they have a ton of cap space for this season. GM Andrew Berry seems to be counting on the salary cap to continue to rise significantly and his own ability to structure contracts to save cap space in the future.
  • Free Agency Frenzy: 3 wide receivers the Browns could sign (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) - The receiver room for the Cleveland Browns is a huge question. Amari Cooper was a Pro Bowl alternate and the unquestioned Number 1 receiver. Donovan Peoples-Jones pretty much solidified himself as WR2 and teeters on being a star in this league. But then what? Here are three wide receivers the Browns could consider in free agency.
  • 2023 NFL Draft: Sign Up for the DBN Community Mock Draft (Chris Pokorny) - It’s time for the 13th annual Dawgs By Nature Community Mock Draft, where we will collectively do a full-blown mock draft for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and also the Browns’ picks through the third round. 31 picks will be open for you to become their “general manager” in the first round. There are some special stipulations as to who can sign up, so be sure to read how things will work below.
  • Wide receiver measurables to watch for at the NFL combine (Jared Mueller) - We are a little over a week away from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis kicking off. With the Super Bowl behind us, it is full speed ahead toward the 2023 offseason. For the Cleveland Browns, as we discussed earlier this week with defensive tackles, there are also important pieces of measurement for the wide receiver position. While speed is important and size can have value, the athletic testing for an average receiver in the NFL is interesting.
  • Free Agency Profile: DT Greg Gaines (Jared Mueller) - Throughout the offseason, we will be bringing you as many profiles of players that could join the Cleveland Browns as possible. Both free agency and the NFL draft are ways that GM Andrew Berry could improve the team so we want to provide you as many and as much information as possible for who those players could be. Today we take a look at a player that would be helpful against the run and pass in the middle of the defense but could come relatively inexpensive compared to some of the other options.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...