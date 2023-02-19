Browns lose QB coach to Arizona

The shifts on the Cleveland Browns continue but this time it comes, reportedly, on the offensive side of the ball. According to multiple reports, the Browns have lost two defensive coaches with Jeff Howard joining the Los Angeles Chargers and Chris Kiffin joining the Houston Texans.

Now comes the offensive side of the ball.

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Cleveland QB coach, and former tight ends coach, Drew Petzing for their offensive coordinator position. New head coach Jonathan Gannon had reportedly narrowed in on Petzing during his interview process.

Sunday morning came reports that Gannon got his guy with Petzing being hired:

The #Cardinals are hiring Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Petzing, 35, was most recently the #Browns QBs coach and previously was in Minnesota, where he worked with Jonathan Gannon. A rising young assistant. pic.twitter.com/IlAqYXulVo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

Gannon is putting together a very young staff. Petzing, as noted above, is just 35 but is a seasoned veteran compared to the team’s new defensive coordinator. Saturday, Gannon reportedly hired Nick Rallis, 29 years old, to command that side of the ball.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns do to replace Petzing who just stepped in as QB coach this year after coaching tight ends the two previous years. Deshaun Watson’s former coach in Houston, Sean Ryan, is available at this point in the offseason.