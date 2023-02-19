Ravens coach linked to new Browns opening

The Cleveland Browns have a new opening on their coaching staff but it didn’t take long for a rumor about who will be replacing him.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly will be hiring Browns QB coach Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator. New HC Jonathan Gannon is putting together a very young staff in Arizona with Petzing getting a chance to work with Kyler Murray after one year as Deshaun Watson’s coach.

That leaves Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski with an open coaching position. It is possible that Alex Van Pelt could return to holding both the offensive coordinator and QB coach positions as he had prior to Petzing taking over. It is also possible that Watson’s former coach Sean Ryan could be in the running for the role.

Shortly after Petzing’s hire, James Urban’s name was added to the list of possibilities for Stefanski:

Will be interesting to see if Browns HC Kevin Stefanski potentially looks at Ravens QB coach James Urban to fill Petzing’s role. Stefanski and Urban are longtime friends and Stefanski has tried to hire Urban before. Ravens didn’t let him go. https://t.co/Tk72Xi1TyU — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 19, 2023

Urban has held an important role for the Baltimore Ravens. While media and fans may argue how good he is, Lamar Jackson has developed as a passer under Urban’s tutelage.

Baltimore just hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator. Urban was interviewed for the position as well and could find his way out with Monken now in charge.

Prior to joining the Ravens, Urban worked with the Cincinnati Bengals as a wide receivers coach with an impressive group of receivers, including A.J. Green, Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu taking steps under him.

To start his career in the NFL, Urban coached under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles. He served as quarterbacks coach with Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick.

We will keep you up to date with all rumors and reports related to the Browns coaching staff where, now, needs exist on both sides of the ball.