DBN is smack dab in the middle of this series involving 12 writers who have been tasked to ask the hard questions regarding six Cleveland Browns players, and debate on whether that athlete should be back - or not. There are obvious questions that need to be answered.

The biggest concern is about next year’s roster. What will it look like? Which players will remain and which will find meaningful employment elsewhere?

Welcome to DBN’s series, we call “Stay or Go?”

Next up:

Stay or Go?

CB Greedy Williams

Mick McGovern

President: Browns Fans Down Under

Bangor NSW - Australia

LINK: BROWNS FANS DOWN UNDER FACEBOOK PAGE

STAY

The Greedy Williams dilemma is reaching crunch time. Heading to the end of his rookie contract and is available for free agency. The question is, should the Browns try to hold on to this once-promising talent?

Greedy was a second-round pick in 2019 and has struggled to find his footing on the Browns roster. He flashed with potential in his rookie year but has not been the same player since the nerve damage to his shoulder which cost him the whole of the 2020 season.

In a CB room that boasts Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson Jr, Greedy has found himself dropping down the roster and even losing snaps to A.J. Green in 2022. Williams has the size to be a fantastic corner at 6’3” covering big wide receivers, but he needs to show more consistency in his play if he wants to remain on the Browns roster in 2023.

There is an upside to keeping Greedy on the Browns’ roster in 2023. He knows the defense and has an understanding of the team around him. He has a natural talent there that just needs to be coached for more consistency and given the catastrophic defense we saw from the Browns and the eventual firing of Joe Woods, Greedy could be a safe player to have as a backup.

Obviously, the price would need to be right. But a naturally talented corner who has been inconsistent under poor coaching could be cheap to keep. This could give strength and depth to a room that struggles to stay healthy. Which would add to the upside of keeping him.

Matt Wood

DBN Staff Writer

GO

Greedy has the talent, but has lapses on the field play and has battled injuries. But he has talent. The other thing is that he is not a slot CB. The Browns already have a glut of outside cornerbacks with M.J. Emerson, Denzel Ward, and Greg Newsome. Are you really going to pay another outside CB? Unless he finds no takers elsewhere I don’t see him coming back and honestly that’s okay. GM Andrew Berry has shown a great ability to find cornerbacks. I think this money would be better spent elsewhere.