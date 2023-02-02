Daily Dawg Chow 2/2: Browns remember Tom Brady & More from the Senior Bowl

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL’s New Pro Bowl for 2023 kicks off Thursday, with multiple Browns players involved (Chris Pokorny) Will Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb kill each other in dodgeball?
- Senior Bowl INTERVIEW: WR Puka Nacua (Barry Shuck) Browns may take a receiver from the Senior Bowl
- Senior Bowl Diary: Wednesday (Barry Shuck) Many blue chip players displayed their talent for coaches and scouts
- Senior Bowl INTERVIEW: DE/LB Will McDonald (Barry Shuck) Senior Bowl is the place to advance your draft status
- Tom Brady retirement could lead Bucs to tear down, who might the Browns want? (Jared Mueller) Tampa finds themselves in a difficult situation
More Cleveland Browns news:
- The Browns Have A Lasting Tom Brady Memory From 2022 (Browns Nation) “However, in Brady’s last game in Cleveland, the Browns pulled out a shocking overtime victory, led by the heroics of David Njoku and Nick Chubb, each scoring critical touchdowns in that game, securing a victory for the Browns.”
- Browns Best Moves of 2022: #3 Trading for Amari Cooper (Sports Illustrated) “Cooper went from being taken for granted in Dallas to being the focal point of the passing game in Cleveland. In Cooper, the Browns got a true #1 receiver able to win at every level of the field.”
- Browns are in better cap space following huge jump for 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “In the end, the Browns will be able to do whatever they need to, but don’t be shocked if Berry again saves some of their cap space to roll into 2024 as well”
- Enter for a chance to win a trip to the 2023 NFL Draft (clevelandbrowns.com) “The prize will also include an opportunity to attend the Draft Press Conference held at Berea Training Facility or FirstEnergy Stadium following the Draft.”
- Will Perrion Winfrey blossom in year two? 2nd year players to watch (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a look at some of our young players and how the project after a year in the league
