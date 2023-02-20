Daily Dawg Chow 2/20: Stop waiting and sign up for the DBN Mock Draft now!

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- 2023 NFL Draft: Sign Up for the DBN Community Mock Draft (Chris Pokorny) We are close to kicking off our 13th annual DBN Community Mock Draft!
- Free Agency Profile: S Juan Thornhill (Jared Mueller) Browns could add an impact defender at a reasonable price
- Ravens coach linked to new Browns opening (Jared Mueller) With Drew Petzing off to Arizona, James Urban could be incoming
- 3 extensions Browns should consider this offseason (Jared Mueller) Two of them are in the picture
- Browns lose QB coach to Arizona (Jared Mueller) As expected, Drew Petzing is Cardinals new OC
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Will the Browns look to a division rival to replace Drew Petzing as QB coach? (Browns Wire) “Urban has been the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach since 2018 after being the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver coach from 2011-2017.”
- 3 Affordable defensive ends Cleveland Browns can target in free agency (Dawg Pound Daily) “Jadeveon Clowney did all he could to make sure the Cleveland Browns — and possibly anyone else in the league — won’t be interested in signing him in 2023 when he blamed everyone but himself for a poor campaign.”
- Cleveland Browns Lead The League In Expensive Talent (Orange And Brown Report) “Obviously, there are always ways to do this and it could be by letting some players go the other way in trades as Teller and Chubb are the obvious two.”
- PFF: Early and Late Browns NFL Draft Fits (Sports Illustrated) “The Benton fit is seamless. Cleveland badly needs “dudes” in the middle of the defensive line and he could be just that.”
- Film Breakdown: what adjustments does DeShaun Watson need to make? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over the final game in Pittsburgh and project what success looks like in 2023
