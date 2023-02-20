Share All sharing options for: 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again champions of the world while the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL turn the page toward the 2023 NFL offseason.

For the Browns, a major change has been an almost yearly process. Coming off a 7-10 season in 2022, many are expecting GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski to swing for the fences this year.

The offseason started quickly for Cleveland with the firing of DC Joe Woods and the hiring of DC Jim Schwartz. The Browns defense was terrible against the run in 2022 and had too many blown coverages in pass defense to go along with it.

The addition of Schwartz won’t be the end of the moves for the defensive coaching staff. Jeff Howard and Chris Kiffin are off to different teams while the other holdovers from Woods’ staff are not certain to be retained either.

The offensive coaching staff will have at least one change after Drew Petzing was hired as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator. Stefanski will need a new QB coach, whether bringing in someone from the outside or hiring from within.

The NFL draft will dominate the coverage of the offseason despite veteran free agency and trades opening up first. The draft process starts with the NFL combine late in February and doesn’t end until the 2023 draft in late April.

Cleveland has eight selections in the upcoming draft.

Free agency and trades will kick off squarely in the middle of the draft process with teams being able to negotiate with free agents starting March 13th.

Cleveland started the offseason over the salary cap but has simple means to quickly have a ton of salary cap space starting with a simple restructure of QB Deshaun Watson’s contract.

The Browns may not be overly active in free agency but we want to have you as covered as possible. You can return here every day for any and all updates whether that is player profiles, salary cap changes, players we think the team should sign and so much more.

Below is all of our coverage of Cleveland’s offseason in relation to veterans. We will have a separate article for all of our draft coverage. Bookmark this page to make sure you don’t miss out on anything.