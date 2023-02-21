Daily Dawg Chow 2/21: The Browns have options to replace Kareem Hunt

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- 2023 NFL Draft: Sign Up for the DBN Community Mock Draft (Chris Pokorny) We are close to kicking off our 13th annual DBN Community Mock Draft!
- Free agency profile: WR Jakobi Meyers (Thomas Moore)Talented slot receiver would be a boost to the offense, but is Cleveland willing to pay the price?
- XFL opening weekend: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Barry Shuck) Reboot of spring league kicked off
- Data: Offense is vital to NFL success, defense still required (Jared Mueller) The needs on defense are great in Cleveland but is the offense ready?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns: 3 Running backs who can replace Kareem Hunt (Dawg Pound Daily) “The coaching staff tried a few different paths for on-field production for Hunt but, especially last year, it was to no avail.”
- Cleveland Browns Mock Draft: Fixing the D-Line, Adding a Surprise Playmaker (Sports Illustrated) “When the board falls a certain way, there are just some players you can not pass on.”
- NFL Offseason Previews: Cleveland Browns (Bleacher Report) “Cleveland was 7-10 in 2022. However, they were without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season as he served a suspension for sexual assault allegations.”
- Super Bowl LVIII 2024: Could the Cleveland Browns be a contender? (Bucs Report) “As for the Cleveland team’s current status, they are undergoing managerial change in order to gain the best possible momentum for the coming seasons.”
- First Browns mock draft of 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes the initial look at the draft class of 2023 and the direction(s) the Browns may go in
