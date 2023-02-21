Browns fire special teams coach Mike Priefer

The Cleveland Browns may not be done making adjustments to their staff after all. With the immediate firing of DC Joe Woods, many believed that the major changes would be on the defensive side of the ball. The Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator soon after.

A month has passed since the end of Cleveland’s season. Since then, Jeff Howard has moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers, Chris Kiffin to the Houston Texans and Drew Petzing was hired as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator.

A few positions needed filled on the team’s staff but one more might now be open.

According to a report, Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has been fired by the team:

I’m told the #Browns have parted ways with Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2023

So far, Anderson is the only report on Priefer’s departure but it shouldn’t come as a surprise given the team’s struggles on special teams.

The surprise comes with the timing. What led the team and Priefer to need over a month to make the decision? Did Cleveland all of a sudden have a candidate become available that the like? Did Priefer make demands that the Browns weren’t willing to meet?

Update:

Since the original report by Anderson, the team has confirmed her report:

We've parted ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.



Thank you, Coach Prief, for all you've done for our organization and city. pic.twitter.com/YS0ewYWTpy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 21, 2023

The timing continues to be interesting as we are just a week away from the opening of the NFL combine. News of Priefer’s replacement, as well as other staff changes, could come quickly.