List of the Cleveland Browns’ Free Agents in 2023

Free agency will officially begin on March 15th at 4:00 PM ET. The players below will have their contracts expire if the Cleveland Browns do not do anything by March 15th:

Unrestricted Free Agents

These are players who the Browns have no roster control over, other than exclusive negotiating rights up until a few days before free agency.

QB Jacoby Brissett

RB Kareem Hunt

RB D’Ernest Johnson

TE Pharaoh Brown

TE Jesse James

C Ethan Pocic

OT Chris Hubbard

OG Hjalte Froholdt

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Chase Winovich

DT Taven Bryan

DE Stephen Weatherly

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Deion Jones

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

LB Tae Davis

LB Jermaine Carter, Jr.

LB Reggie Ragland

S Ronnie Harrison

CB Greedy Williams

Restricted Free Agents

These are for players who have at least three years of accrued service in the NFL (i.e. 6 games or more on the roster or IR). The Browns can choose to place a 1st round tender, 2nd round tender, or original round tender on each player.

Over the Cap estimates the 2023 tenders to be $6.005 million for the 1st round tender, $4.304 million for the 2nd round tender, and $2.627 million for original round tenders. Another team can sign a player with a tender, but they would owe that team the corresponding draft pick if the team opts not to match the offer. If these players are not tendered by the start of free agency, they revert to unrestricted free agents.

OG Michael Dunn

Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

The ERFA label applies to players who have less than three accrued seasons in the NFL (i.e. 6 games or more on the roster or IR). Under the ERFA rules, the Browns could offer these players a one-year, minimum salary tender for $750,000, $870,000, or $940,000 based on credited seasons (i.e. 3 games or more on the roster, but not including IR) (i.e. in the league. If the Browns make an offer to an ERFA, no other team would be able to sign the player. Note: There is some disagreement between sites as to whether Green is a RFA or ERFA, but he looks like an ERFA to me.

DT Ben Stille

DE Chris Odom

CB A.J. Green

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

We will have free agent reviews on each UFA, RFA, and ERFA in the coming weeks.