Report: Browns hiring Utah State’s DC as a DB coach

Movement for the Cleveland Browns coaching staff today may not be limited to the firing of special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Since the team hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, Jeff Howard and Chris Kiffin have left for positions on other teams. What we haven’t seen is any reported additions to Schwartz’s staff which would make the NFL combine more difficult for the team next week.

Until today, we hadn’t even heard of any interviews or possibilities for Schwartz’s staff unlike potential replacements for Priefer which came out immediately.

All of that has changed as it seems the Browns have poached a defensive coordinator from the college ranks to be a defensive backs coach in the NFL:

Banda will coach the safeties for the Browns, per sources. He coached safeties at Miami from 2016-20, including the final two years as the co-defensive coordinator there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2023

As noted in the above tweets, Banda has spent his time as a college coach until this position. He has been coaching since taking a GA position with Texas in 2012 and spent the last four seasons as a defensive coordinator with Miami and Utah State.

Thamel reports that Banda will focus on safeties which could mean that the Browns will be hiring a defensive backs coach to oversee the unit or a cornerbacks coach, or both, to coach up a talented secondary.