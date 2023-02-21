Second special teams coordinator interview request from Browns revealed

The Cleveland Browns are not moving slowly on Tuesday. Early this morning came reports that the team was moving on from special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. Quickly, we found out that Cleveland had requested to interview Bubba Ventrone, a former special teams ace for the team, to interview for that position.

Ventrone is currently under contract as the Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator.

We also got word today that Jim Schwartz has started to add to his staff with the hiring of Utah State’s defensive coordinator to help out with the safety room.

Ventrone is not the only special teams coordinator interview requested, even if he is considered the favorite. The team has also requested to interview Anthony Blevins of the New York Giants:

Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview NYG Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Blevins for their ST’s Coordinator job. Blevins had stints with the Cardinals prior to his job with the Giants, and he interviewed with Broncos for their ST’s Coordinator… https://t.co/t25gilmxms — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2023

Blevins has been with the Giants since 2018. He spent time with special teams, defensive backs and linebackers throughout that time and was retained by multiple coaches.

Prior to his time in New York, Blevins was a special teams coach with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. His coaching career started as a graduate assistant in 2005 and he remained at the college level until joining the Cardinals.

We will keep you up to date on all the requested interviews for the newly opened special teams coordinator position as information becomes available.