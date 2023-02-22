Daily Dawg Chow 2/22: Browns fire Mike Priefer, look at Bubba Ventrone

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns request interview with former Cleveland player for special team’s job (Jared Mueller) Might explain the timing of the Priefer firing
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 offensive tackles the Browns could look at (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) Does Cleveland need an experienced backup? A starter?
- List of the Cleveland Browns’ Free Agents in 2023 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland faces decisions with players like Kareem Hunt, Ethan Pocic, Hjalte Froholdt, Sione Takitaki, and others.
- Report: Browns hiring Utah State’s DC as a DB coach (Jared Mueller) The start of building Jim Schwartz staff in Cleveland
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns request interview with Colts’ Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator (Pro Football Talk) “Ventrone was a good special teams player himself, going undrafted out of Villanova in 2005 but making the Patriots’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie that year and sticking in the NFL for almost a decade, including two seasons with the Browns.”
- Browns reward 4 outstanding Northeast Ohio high school football coaches with Super Bowl LVII tickets (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland Heights football coaches Mac Stephens and Kahari Hicks, Lorain High School football head coach Damion Creel and former St. Ignatius football head coach Chuck Kyle each received tickets courtesy of the Browns and were in attendance in Phoenix at Super Bowl LVII.”
- ‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis sends message of thanks after swimming accident (WKYC) “He was on a ventilator for several days, but eventually recovered and was released from the hospital on January 21.”
- Browns staffer Israel Woolfork following Drew Petzing to join Cardinals (Browns Wire) “Staffer Israel Woolfork is leaving the Browns to become the new quarterbacks coach of the Cardinals under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.”
- Mike Priefer out, Bubba Ventrone in? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ latest coaching change
Loading comments...