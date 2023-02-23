Daily Dawg Chow 2/23: Cleveland Browns linked to Bubba Ventrone

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 safeties the Browns could use to improve their defensive backfield (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore)
- Meet new Browns safety coach Ephraim Banda (Barry Shuck) The position has a new leader and teacher who will install aggressiveness
- Browns Wednesday: 2 STs interviews, front runner identified (Jared Mueller) Seems like Bubba Ventrone to the Browns is coming
- Browns ‘likely’ to pick up Jedrick Wills’ 5th year option (Jared Mueller) A logical decision that many fans will dislike
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (Dawgs By Nature Staff) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Bubba Ventrone’s interview for Browns special teams coordinator ‘went great’ and he could be announced by Thursday; Colts love him too source says (cleveland.com) “The problem for the Browns with Ventrone is that the Colts — with a new head coach in Shane Steichen — also love him and would like to keep him.”
- REPORT: Browns are hiring Bubba Ventrone as next special teams coordinator (Browns Wire) “Ventrone has been the special teams coordinator in Indianapolis since 2018 and is widely revered for his energy and attention to detail.”
- Browns Expected to Hire Bubba Ventrone per Report (Sports Illustrated) “When the Browns decided to go ahead and relieve Priefer of his duties, the expectation was that the team already knew who they wanted to hire and were reasonably sure they could get it done.”
- Film Breakdown, the best OL prospect no one is talk about: Olusegun Oluwatimi (Youtube) Quincy Carrier continues breaking down the candidates for the draft
