Browns interview former NFL running back for special teams role

The Cleveland Browns are moving fast in looking to replace their special teams coordinator. After firing Mike Priefer on Tuesday, the Browns quickly requested interviews with Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and New York Giants special teams coach Anthony Blevins.

They didn’t stop there despite the belief that Ventrone is the front-runner for the job.

Cleveland added another interview to their pile and, like Ventrone, it is a former NFL player but, unlike Ventrone, not one that played in the orange and brown in the past.

Yesterday, along with interviewing Ventrone and Blevins, the Browns added Leon Washington to the mix:

The #Browns interviewed #Jets special teams assistant coach Leon Washington for their vacant special teams coordinator job, source said. Bubba Ventrone, #Colts special teams coach, is also a top candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

As well as being the New York Jets special teams assistant now, Washington racked up over 2,200 yards rushing and 1,200 yards receiving in a career that spanned from 2006 to 2014. During that time, he returned 292 kicks and 181 punts.

Washington had an impressive eight kick returns for touchdowns in his career.

With the speed at which Cleveland has moved, we would expect a decision by the end of the week as coaches get prepared to head to Indianapolis early next week for the NFL combine.