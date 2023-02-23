Former Browns QB promoted to QB coach in Tampa Bay

While the Cleveland Browns history over the last few decades hasn’t been amazing it has churned out coaches all over the place. Whether it is former coaches like Mike McDaniel or former players like Josh McCown, former Browns are all over the NFL coaching ranks at this point.

The list is long and sometimes it is hard to remember just how many players and coaches have run through Berea. Frisman Jackson, for example, is the wide receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The abject failure at the quarterback position has been the biggest theme for the team over the last couple of decades but McCown now has company as former Cleveland QB Thad Lewis was promoted to quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Thad Lewis, who spent the last two seasons as the Buccaneers’ assistant wide receivers coach, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports.

Lewis played just two seasons in the NFL including one game for the Browns and six for the Buffalo Bills. He completed 22 of 32 passes in his one start for Cleveland for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The former QB has had a quick rise in the coaching ranks since starting as an intern in 2020 with Tampa Bay. He was promoted by new offensive coordinator Dave Canales who took over for the fired Byron Leftwich this offseason.