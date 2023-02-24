Daily Dawg Chow 2/24: Browns finally seal the deal with Bubba Ventrone

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns hiring Bubba Ventrone as new special teams coach, and assistant head coach (Chris Pokorny) The former special teams ace for Cleveland will now coach the entire unit, and also be labeled assistant head coach.
- Thoughts & Jots: From Browns new coaching hires to the USFL to Josh Gordon (Barry Shuck) Some things on my mind in the universe of pro football
- Deshaun Watson: ‘Once we put everything in place, we will be rolling’ (Thomas Moore) Browns quarterback sits down with Quincy Avery to discuss his return to the field in 2022 and what comes next as Cleveland’s QB1
- STAY or GO? WR Anthony Schwartz (Barry Shuck) No doubt about it, has elite speed
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry not leading lame-duck regime (Browns Wire) “These are not lame-duck moves. These are not lame-duck hires. This is not the same as Hue Jackson hiring an often scoffed-at defensive coordinator in Gregg Williams, who is now coaching in the XFL because he won’t find another NFL job.”
- Cleveland Browns hire Bubba Ventrone as new assistant head coach, special teams coordinator (Fox 8) “The 40-year-old Ventrone will be counted on to upgrade Cleveland’s special teams, which rarely had a positive impact under Priefer.”
- Browns to Name Ben Bloom Defensive Line Coach per Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated) “The focus of Bloom’s work with the Browns over the past three seasons has been working with the front seven. Now, he will get the opportunity to run the show for the defensive line under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.”
- Could former Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods be on Cleveland (Akron Beacon Journal) “But is he someone general manager Andrew Berry should consider? Salary cap issues might preclude it given that the Browns are more than $15 million in the hole in that regard, but they’ve not really done their own maneuvering and they have 22 free agents of their own.”
- Browns’ offseason off to a great start! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier details the hiring of Bubba Ventrone and the impact he and Jim Schwartz will have in 2023 and beyond
