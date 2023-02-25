Dueling Mock Drafts from USA Today sites bring differing Browns results

The fun of NFL mock drafts is that it shows us what could be. Until right before the actual NFL draft, very few have a good idea about what might happen after maybe the first three to five selections. With the Cleveland Browns not scheduled to draft until the 42nd pick, a lot can happen that is hard to predict.

That doesn’t take away the fun of the process. Whether it is one of our weekly mock drafts or our mock offseason experiments, figuring out what the Browns might look like in 2023 is a huge part of the offseason.

Finding out what others think Cleveland will do also brings in perspective especially when it comes from the national level.

Today, we take a look at two NFL mock drafts that are three rounds in total. Both come from USA Today’s Sports Media Group of sites. Both Luke Easterling and Doug Farrar do a great job of covering the NFL draft and provided these mocks for us.

First, Easterling’s on The Draft Wire:

42. Cleveland Browns | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall 98. Cleveland Browns | Texas DL Keondre Coburn

An interesting decision to have the Browns spend both of their early picks on the defensive line. Hall is a speed-to-power edge rusher that could step in with Alex Wright to replace what Jadeveon Clowney provided for the team.

Coburn is a massive player at 6’2” and 350 pounds but has surprising quickness for his size that helps him be productive against the run and the pass, at times. A hard worker, Coburn and Hall would quickly improve Cleveland’s run defense while also helping Myles Garrett get after the passer.

On to Farrar’s on Touchdown Wire:

42. Cleveland Browns: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor 98. Cleveland Browns: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Farrar takes what is more of a traditional approach in national mock drafts for Cleveland. Ika is the type of prospect that teams hope will turn into Vita Vea and has a chance. He’s not certain to do that, hence being available in the second round in most mock drafts, but has the upside that many love. Can the Browns bet on the hope of upside?

Reed is another versatile player with a lot of upside. He can play inside and out as well as be a returner on special teams. His ability with the ball in his hands is impressive. He is not the biggest nor does he have great top-end speed but that is why he is available here in the third round. Early, Cleveland could use Reed as a gadget player and returner to get some impact out of their third-rounder.

Two different mocks with very different outcomes. With Easterling’s, the Browns get sure things that may not excite but should raise the talent floor of the team immediately. With Farrar’s, Cleveland gets a ton of upside but lacks the certainty of impact that the former draft does.

In a duel of Browns mock drafts, which do you choose?