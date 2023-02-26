Sunday Dawg Chow: Grant’s return, Robert Woods a target? and more

Dawgs By Nature:
- Surprise? Browns, vet renegotiate contract leading to likely 2023 return (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns have made their first move to save salary cap space but it isn’t one that was expected. Currently, Cleveland is over the salary cap going into the league year that starts in March. GM Andrew Berry must get that fixed before the league year begins. While we await word on what the team will do with John Johnson III, today came news that WR/KR Jakeem Grant will likely stick around for 2023 after renegotiating his contract with the team.
- Free agency profile: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns have a nice opening pair in the wide receiver room in Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who combined for 139 receptions, 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. The rest of the group, however, might leave general manager Andrew Berry taking a hard look for another wide receiver in free agency. With that in mind, here is a look at a free agent that might be interested in returning to the AFC North if the Browns are willing to open up the checkbook.
- NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah links two draft prospects on DL to Browns (Jared Mueller) - The annual run-up to the NFL draft has been blunted for Cleveland Browns fans after decades of it being the lifeblood of the fan base. Another piece of the annual run-up is a conference call before the NFL combine kicks off. For years, Mike Mayock would hold court answering questions about the upcoming draft class, what he is hearing around the league and what he predicts will happen in April. After Mayock was hired (and since fired) as the Las Vegas Raiders GM, Daniel Jeremiah has taken over the post.
- Dueling Mock Drafts from USA Today sites bring differing Browns results (Jared Mueller) - The fun of NFL mock drafts is that it shows us what could be. Until right before the actual NFL draft, very few have a good idea about what might happen after maybe the first three to five selections. With the Cleveland Browns not scheduled to draft until the 42nd pick, a lot can happen that is hard to predict. Finding out what others think Cleveland will do also brings in perspective especially when it comes from the national level.
- Not all known names at DT should be pursued by the Browns (Jared Mueller) - A couple of big named players hit the market late this week. One of the interesting aspects for both fans and media is that known names tend to draw attention due to familiarity. That can be true for specific players or colleges when it comes to draft prospects. If a name is known, it is more comfortable.
- Potential Browns free agent target has groin repair surgery (Jared Mueller) - Speculation, reports, analysis and excitement, the standard NFL offseason.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns free agency targets: One player from each AFC North team (cleveland.com) - Today, we continue our look at free agent options by looking at the rest of the NFL and picking one soon-to-be free agent from each team for the Browns. We’ll go division by division, with their own division, the AFC North, up next.
- A look back at Browns’ 2022 draft: Emerson Jr. stood out while others have questions (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns won’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft due to the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But they didn’t have one last year, either, in the wake of the Watson trade. Cleveland then traded out of the second round as well. How does the Browns’ unique 2022 draft class look after one year? We break it down heading into its pivotal second season.
- Could former Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods be on Cleveland Browns’ radar? (Beacon Journal) - Browns fans should be prepared for the parade to come as the NFL’s season of financial jockeying is upon the football world. In short: players will be released in moves to save salary cap space, and likely some at positions of need for the Browns. Someone like veteran wide receiver Robert Woods, who was cut by the Tennessee Titans and exited Nashville with one word on Twitter: “Free.”
- 15 NFL Draft prospects for Browns to follow at the NFL Scouting Combine (Browns Wire) - The NFL Scouting Combine also has massive NFL Draft implications for the Browns as they have needs at defensive tackle, defensive end, and wide receiver before we reach Week 1 of the season. Here are 15 players to keep a close eye on as they travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the biggest job interviews of their lives next week.
NFL:
- How John Harbaugh’s sister helped get Todd Monken hired (ESPN) - The Baltimore Ravens’ search for a new offensive coordinator was an extensive one. Ravens coach John Harbaugh and a committee led by assistant head coach Anthony Weaver interviewed 14 candidates over a span of four weeks. But Baltimore’s eventual hire, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, first got on Harbaugh’s radar as the result of a call from — of all people — his sister.
- Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks (NFL.com) - The Los Angeles Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that league sources believe it’s very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.
- The PFF 101: Highlighting the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season (Pro Football Focus) - The PFF top 101 represents the top 101 individual performances this season, regardless of position, and credits the best players of the season that was. PFF remains a player evaluation site at its heart, and the 101 is our chance to acknowledge and praise the best players from the 2022 season one last time before we look ahead to assembling rosters for the upcoming year.
- Broncos announce series of coaching hires (denverbroncos.com) - Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has announced the addition of 16 coaches to the team’s staff, including Joe Lombardi as Offensive Coordinator, Vance Joseph as Defensive Coordinator, Mike Westhoff as Assistant Head Coach and Ben Kotwica as Special Teams Coordinator.
