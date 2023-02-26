 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Grant’s return, Robert Woods a target? and more

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • Surprise? Browns, vet renegotiate contract leading to likely 2023 return (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns have made their first move to save salary cap space but it isn’t one that was expected. Currently, Cleveland is over the salary cap going into the league year that starts in March. GM Andrew Berry must get that fixed before the league year begins. While we await word on what the team will do with John Johnson III, today came news that WR/KR Jakeem Grant will likely stick around for 2023 after renegotiating his contract with the team.
  • Free agency profile: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns have a nice opening pair in the wide receiver room in Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who combined for 139 receptions, 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. The rest of the group, however, might leave general manager Andrew Berry taking a hard look for another wide receiver in free agency. With that in mind, here is a look at a free agent that might be interested in returning to the AFC North if the Browns are willing to open up the checkbook.
  • NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah links two draft prospects on DL to Browns (Jared Mueller) - The annual run-up to the NFL draft has been blunted for Cleveland Browns fans after decades of it being the lifeblood of the fan base. Another piece of the annual run-up is a conference call before the NFL combine kicks off. For years, Mike Mayock would hold court answering questions about the upcoming draft class, what he is hearing around the league and what he predicts will happen in April. After Mayock was hired (and since fired) as the Las Vegas Raiders GM, Daniel Jeremiah has taken over the post.
  • Dueling Mock Drafts from USA Today sites bring differing Browns results (Jared Mueller) - The fun of NFL mock drafts is that it shows us what could be. Until right before the actual NFL draft, very few have a good idea about what might happen after maybe the first three to five selections. With the Cleveland Browns not scheduled to draft until the 42nd pick, a lot can happen that is hard to predict. Finding out what others think Cleveland will do also brings in perspective especially when it comes from the national level.
  • Not all known names at DT should be pursued by the Browns (Jared Mueller) - A couple of big named players hit the market late this week. One of the interesting aspects for both fans and media is that known names tend to draw attention due to familiarity. That can be true for specific players or colleges when it comes to draft prospects. If a name is known, it is more comfortable.
  • Potential Browns free agent target has groin repair surgery (Jared Mueller) - Speculation, reports, analysis and excitement, the standard NFL offseason.

