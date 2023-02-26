Browns leaving no stone unturned looking for DL help

Everyone, including the team it seems, knows that the Cleveland Browns need help on the defensive line. Outside of DE Myles Garrett, the Browns do not have another player that is certain to start on the line next season.

At least, no player that anyone should feel certain will be a quality starter next year. Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey showed flashes as rookies but not enough to create expectations for year two. Cleveland doesn’t have a draft pick in the first round to try to acquire a sure fire starter on the line either.

Instead, the Browns will be looking to add to their need area through free agency, the NFL draft and undrafted free agents. They are not taking their task lightly as they were one of the teams to meet with DE Andrew Farmer at the HBCU combine last week:

.@LaneAthletics Andrew Farmer had a really good showing at the HBCU Combine. Farmer ran a 4.72, 38-inch Vert, 9-10 broad, and has spoken with 14 teams, per source.



Patriots, Chargers, Browns, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, NYG, Titans, Bears, Raiders, Jags, Steelers and Falcons. https://t.co/Jgxidxm5dJ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 21, 2023

Level of competition adjustment aside, Farmer’s highlight tape shows a player who can bend the edge quite well and movement ability that matches his testing.

With Garrett, Wright and Thomas, the Browns have a star and some up-and-coming talent. Adding a player like Farmer, a potential day-three selection, would add more potential to the team. Given the step up in competition, Farmer may not be ready to make an impact in year one but his upside makes him intriguing starting in 2024.

No stone unturned for Cleveland as the defensive line, and defense as a whole, needs to be addressed this offseason.