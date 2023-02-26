Browns add veteran offensive coach, uncle of a top NFL draft tight end, to staff

The Cleveland Browns are not done with the changes to their coaching staff this offseason. With the NFL combine opening on Tuesday, HC Kevin Stefanski has remade much of what the staff has looked like since his arrival in 2020.

The team fired DC Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. Chris Kiffin and Jeff Howard left for lateral-type moves to other teams while Drew Petzing became the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals.

So far, the additions of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone have been met with rave reviews.

The team isn’t done adding high-level coaches with Sunday’s report that Stefanski will be adding a former boss of his to the staff in Bill Musgrave:

The #Browns are adding veteran coach Bill Musgrave as an offensive assistant, sources say. Musgrave worked with Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski with the #Vikings from 2011-13, with Musgrave as OC and Stefanski as assistant QB coach. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 26, 2023

Before we get into Musgrave’s history, it is interesting to note that he is the uncle of one of the top tight ends in this year’s NFL draft, Luke Musgrave.

Musgrave was a fourth-round draft pick in 1991. As a quarterback, he bounced around with a few teams with limited success. Following the end of his playing career in the late 90s, Musgrave started coaching right away.

His last job in the NFL was as quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos until the end of the 2019 season. He spent the last two years as the offensive coordinator in college at Cal.

Stefanski and Musgrave’s time together with the Minnesota Vikings is highlighted by Adrian Peterson’s 2,097 yards rushing in 2012.

The report does not say whether Musgrave will be replacing Petzing as the team’s quarterbacks coach or just as an assistant this year. We will share more information as the move becomes official.