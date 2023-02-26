Report: Browns new QB coach is a familiar name

The Cleveland Browns coaching staff is starting to come together, based on reports. Earlier Sunday, we shared with you that Bill Musgrave was reportedly joining Kevin Stefanski’s offensive staff. Musgrave was noted as an “offensive assistant” in that report which would leave the quarterbacks coach position still available.

Drew Petzing held the position last year after two seasons as the team’s tight ends coach. The first two years in Cleveland, Stefanski had Alex Van Pelt as both his offensive coordinator and QB coach.

While names like James Urban and Sean Ryan popped up as possible replacements for Petzing, Stefanski is going back to the AVP dual role according to Mary Kay Cabot:

Kevin Stefanski is adding his former Vikings boss Bill Musgrave as a senior offensive assistant to help with the unit while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt adds quarterbacks coach back to his repertoire.

Van Pelt has 18 years of coaching experience after nine years as an NFL quarterback. He spent four years as the QB coach for the Green Bay Packers coaching Aaron Rodgers. He then spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining Cleveland in 2020.

With Jim Schwartz in place as defensive coordinator and Bubba Ventrone as both the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, Stefanski’s staff has seen some major changes but not a totally fresh start on the staff.