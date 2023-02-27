Daily Dawg Chow 2/27: Browns hire Bill Musgrave to be Senior Offensive Assistant

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns new QB coach is a familiar name (Jared Mueller) Alex Van Pelt returns to the dual role held in 2020 and 2021
- Browns add veteran offensive coach, uncle of a top NFL draft tight end, to staff (Jared Mueller) Bill Musgrave was Kevin Stefanski’s boss with the Vikings
- Was Kareem Hunt’s 2022 the beginning of the end or just a down year? (Jared Mueller) The numbers are basically career lows all around
- Stefanski 8th most aggressive coach, top 10 a mixed bag of winning, losing teams (Jared Mueller) Aggressive doesn’t mean good but it doesn’t mean bad either
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Deshaun Watson’s new QB coach is also his coordinator in Alex Van Pelt; Bill Musgrave hired as senior offensive assistant (cleveland.com) “Stefanski will continue to call plays, with input during the week and on game day from Van Pelt and others. He’s also expected to promote Chief of Staff Callie Brownson to assistant wide receivers coach under passing game coordinator and receivers coach Chad O’Shea.”
- QB Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Prefers Browns Offense Over Texans (Sports Illustrated) “Watson was a guest on “The Q with Quincy Avery” podcast on Saturday.”
- Pre-combine WR rankings: Who is WR1 in an odd class? (Browns Wire) “In a class where there is no clear-cut top talent and no clear-cut WR1, it may be the class to take the player with the highest floor. And that is without a doubt Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”
- 4 Cleveland Browns that will benefit most from Jim Schwartz addition (Dawg Pound Daily) The Cleveland Browns have spent a lot of money on the defensive side of the ball the last few seasons, yet the group continues to underachieve.
- Raymond Ventrone and Jim Schwartz are going to prove if it’s the coaching or the players (Factory of Sadness) “If the defense and special teams see marketed improvement with relatively the same talent, we can say that the coaching may have been at fault.”
