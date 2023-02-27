Browns offseason: Will Andrew Berry double dip again?

While we can never predict what any team will do in an offseason, their history gives us some understanding. For the Cleveland Browns, this is GM Andrew Berry’s fourth year running the personnel department. While Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff has seen turnover on defense and special teams, Berry is steady in his role.

Over his first three offseasons, we have seen a significant amount of double dipping from Berry. Instead of free agency wiping a position of his draft board, it has often led to a selection at that position in the ensuing draft.

2020 Browns Offseason

Signed Jack Conklin, drafted Jedrick Wills for the offensive line

drafted for the offensive line Signed Austin Hooper, drafted Harrison Bryant at tight end

drafted at tight end Signed Karl Joseph , drafted Grant Delpit at safety

, drafted at safety Signed Andrew Billings , drafted Jordan Elliott for the interior of the defensive line

, drafted for the interior of the defensive line Signed BJ Goodson, drafted Jacob Phillips at linebacker

2021 Browns Offseason

Signed Troy Hill, drafted Greg Newsome II at cornerback

drafted at cornerback Signed Anthony Walker, drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the linebacker room

drafted for the linebacker room Signed Malik Jackson , drafted Tommy Togiai again to address the interior defensive line

, drafted again to address the interior defensive line Signed John Johnson III, drafted Richard LeCounte at safety

2022 Browns Offseason

Traded for Amari Cooper and signed Jakeem Grant, drafted David Bell at receiver

and signed drafted at receiver Signed Taven Bryan, drafted Perrion Winfrey to once again try to beef up the defensive line

drafted to once again try to beef up the defensive line Traded for Chase Winovich, drafted Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas for the defensive end room

Not all of those situations are the same but many of the team’s top draft picks have been made at positions that Berry addressed in free agency.

2023 Browns Offseason

Cleveland’s roster is not as bereft of talent as some would have you think but still has needs on the defensive line, once again, and either needs to bring back a few linebackers or add new ones. The safety position, with Johnson’s future up in the air and Ronnie Harrison a free agent again, is another area that Berry could double up.

With only David Njoku established at tight end, signing a free agent and drafting another tight end would make sense as well.

Where do you think Berry could double up this offseason?