Daily Dawg Chow 2/28: Cleveland Browns solution at receiver might be David Bell

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Free Agency Frenzy: 3 EDGE rushers the Browns should consider (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) Is Cleveland set at this position, or need an infusion of veteran help?
- Haslams reportedly reach deal to buy into NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks (Thomas Moore) Haslam Sports Group will add the Bucks to a portfolio that includes the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew.
- Defensive Tackles in the Jim Schwartz system (Barry Shuck) Cleveland’s new DC has a method
- Browns offseason: Will Andrew Berry double dip again? (Jared Mueller) Free agency and the NFL draft have hit on the same position the last three years
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns announce multiple changes to coaching staff (Akron Beacon Journal) “The other hire made to replace Howard, who went to the Los Angeles Chargers as inside linebackers coach, was Brandon Lynch as cornerbacks coach.”
- Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry agrees to sell his team stake to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Sources (The Athletic) “Haslam will join the ownership group with current co-owner Wes Edens following a months-long process that included several meetings among the parties. Haslam attended multiple Bucks games throughout the process, including sitting courtside in Milwaukee for the 104-101 victory over Phoenix on Sunday and the Dec. 30 victory over the Timberwolves.”
- Browns must replace at least five starters on defense in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns would probably like to do something about Johnson, who has a one year deal with a total cap hit of $22 million left on the deal, though it is spread over 2023 and 2024 because of the league’s bonus money rules.”
- Maybe Browns Add More Receiver Help, but Don’t Forget About David Bell (Sports Illustrated) “Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been clear in how he views the NFL Draft. It’s a means to add talent. If that happens to coincide with a team need, all the better.”
- Browns 2023 NFL Combine Primer: Everything you need to know (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns don’t have a pick in the first round in April, but the combine will still be an important process for them as they look to patch holes in their roster — with the defensive line and wide receiver room likely at the top of the priority list.”
