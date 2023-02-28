Breaking: Browns to play in 2023 Hall of Fame Game

Breaking news from the NFL as the combine kicks off in Indianapolis. Instead of being about any college prospect, a Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers trade or something going on with one of the owners, the news is about the Hall of Fame game.

This year, with Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas and New York Jets stars Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko getting inducted in Canton, Ohio, many people thought that it would make the most sense for the two teams to square off.

At the start of the combine, we got the official news that the prediction many people had for the Hall of Fame game is correct:

A Darrelle Revis-Joe Klecko-Joe Thomas special: The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will kick off the 2023 pre-season on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the Hall-of-Fame game in Canton, Ohio. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2023

The Browns and Jets will report to training camp early and have an extra preseason game on their schedule compared to the rest of the league. While very few starters play in the game, it will be exciting for local fans to not only get to watch their team but also to celebrate Thomas properly.

Many fans have already secured tickets expecting to get to watch their orange and brown-clad team in the game.

Despite know that only a few starters will play in the game, will you make an effort to get tickets for the Hall of Fame game this year with Cleveland playing in it?