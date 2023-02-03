Daily Dawg Chow 2/3: Browns may be eyeing Jesse Bates & Senior Bowl week concludes

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Senior Bowl Diary: Thursday (Barry Shuck) Many blue chip players displayed their talent for coaches and scouts
- Joe Woods is already getting a defensive coordinator interview (Chris Pokorny) The former Browns defensive coordinator is in demand, despite Cleveland firing him.
- Browns and Cowboys both happy about how Amari Cooper trade turned out (Thomas Moore) Browns got a No. 1 WR for a low-round pick, while Dallas owner Jerry Jones claims to have enjoyed the extra cap space the Cowboys gained. But only one might be telling the truth.
- Former Browns tight end now Lions TE coach (Jared Mueller) A lot of former Browns coaches and players coaching around the league
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Could Jessie Bates snub the Bengals for the Browns? (Browns Wire) “Locked on Bengals host James Rapien recently mentioned that Bates could find his way to Cleveland as a member of the Browns.”
- University Hospitals and Cleveland Browns announce long-term extension of official health care partnership (clevelandbrowns.com) “As team physicians, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute specialists have a highly integrated relationship with players and coaches to assist the team’s athletic training staff on the sidelines during practices and games, both at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, and on the road.”
- Browns Best Moves of 2022: #2 Drafting Martin Emerson Jr. (Sports Illustrated) “With issues along the defensive line and wide receiver position, it came as a surprise when the Browns selected a player at arguably their deepest position with their first pick.”
- Tom Brady’s retirement could help the Cleveland Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “Another player that might interest the Browns is wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin has had an excellent career in Tampa Bay and was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets catching 104 passes last season for 1,023 yards and three scores.”
- Is this the most important Browns’ season in history? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the magnitude of the upcoming 2023 campaign
