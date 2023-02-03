Pro Bowl skills recap: Watch Myles Garrett in dodgeball, Joel Bitonio playing quarterback

Part one of this year’s Pro Bowl event, which was being referred to as the skills challenge, took place Thursday night. It was a fun-filled atmosphere in Las Vegas, and here is a recap of how members of the Cleveland Browns performed.

Myles Garrett Shines at Dodgeball

In the dodgeball competition, the AFC offense first squared off against the AFC defense (with the same type of match-up happening in the NFC). Nick Chubb was in the final two survivors for the offense, but was eliminated when Minkah Fitzpatrick caught one of his throws.

The AFC defense won the first round and faced off against the NFC offense in the final. It came down to 4-on-2, with Garrett and Fitzpatrick standing for the AFC. Then it was 3-on-2, but the AFC’s hopes pretty much ended when Garrett was eliminated for having gone out of bounds. Nonetheless, here is a clip of his best moments:

You can re-watch the entire dodgeball competition here.

Joel Bitonio Shows Off Multiple Skills

Joel Bitonio is the best guard in the NFL, but he tried to show off his quarterback and punt-fielding abilities as well during the lighting round. It was a three-part elimination challenge involving water balloon tosses, catching punts from a JUGGS machine, and aiming at targets on a dunk tank with the opposing team’s coach. Wyatt Teller also took part in this event, but it was Bitonio who stole the show.

Here is Bitonio in the water balloon challenge:

Then fielding multiple punts:

And lastly, working in tandem to help dunk on opposing coach Eli Manning with his quarterbacking skills:

Joel putting the AFC on his back for the Lightning Round W!



Peyton giving him props for that toss #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WxbZBz79vG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 3, 2023

He was treated like the MVP of the competition:

You can re-watch the lightning round action here.

Browns’ Involvement on Sunday